The Mexican Consulate in Nogales is set to host a week-long program on labor rights in Arizona, Aug. 26-30 at its Salón Bicentenario, 135 West Cardwell St.
The theme of the free program is “El valor de tu trabajo,” or “The value of your work,” and will feature talks by representatives from experts and representatives of government agencies. The schedule of events is as follows:
• Monday, Aug. 26: Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, presented by Arizona@Work, 1-2 p.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 27: Vocational rehabilitation, presented by Arizona@Work, noon-1 p.m.
• Wednesday, Aug. 28: Social Security Administration discussion on benefits such as retirement, disability and unemployment insurance, 3-4 p.m.
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Wage and Hour Division of the U.S. Department of Labor on minimum wage and overtime regulations, 10 a.m.-noon.
• Thursday, Aug. 29: Office of Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) discussion on workplace safety, noon-1 p.m.
• Friday, Aug. 30: Lawyer Doralina V. Luna discusses immigrant rights and workplace abuse, 3-4 p.m.
For more information, contact the consulate at informacionnog@sre.gob.mx, (520) 287-2521 or (520) 397-9219.