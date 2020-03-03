The Mexican Consulate in Nogales will start two rounds of workshops this month, according to a news release.
A workshop on the U.S. citizenship process will begin Thursday, March 5. The workshop is directed at people seeking naturalization in the United States. It will provide preparation for the citizenship exam including history and other subjects related to the United States, with question review in English and Spanish.
The citizenship workshop classes will be held for seven weeks on Thursday mornings from 8:30-10:30 a.m. There will be no class on April 9 and the final class will be April 23. Space is limited and participants must register.
A workshop series on mental health issues will begin on Thursday, March 26 with a session titled “Red flags of domestic violence.” During that workshop, participants will learn to identify warning signs of mistreatment, how to prevent abuse and how to help someone who is experiencing a situation of domestic violence.
The mental health program will include additional workshops each month until October. Sessions will start at 5:30 p.m. and will be given in Spanish.
The consulate is also planning a number of general interest sessions. The first will be a motivational conference for women on March 27 at 10 a.m. with Febe Farías.
All events are free and open to the public and will take place in the Salón Bicentenario at the Mexican Consulate in Nogales, 135 Cardwell St. For additional information, contact the consulate at comunidadesnog@sre.gob.mx or call (520) 287-2521 or (520) 397-9219 ext. 303.