Three students were awarded their GED certificate during the Santa Cruz County Continuing Education 2021 Graduation Recognition Ceremony on Dec. 17.
Friends and family of graduates Mario Lopez, Andre Ibarra and Kassaundra Lopez gathered at the Historic 1904 Courthouse in Nogales to celebrate the graduates.
Kassaundra Lopez initially joined the Santa Cruz County Continuing Education Program in March 2019. She took a leave and was able to return in January 2021, completing her GED in May.
“Kassaundra would like to thank her family and children for all their continued support,” the continuing education program said in a news release, adding: “Now that she has attained her GED, she is excited to explore the many different educational opportunities available to her.”
Mario Lopez, a lifelong Nogalian, joined the program in August 2019 as a way to better himself and his future, according to the news release.
“Now that he has attained his GED, he is continuing his studies in information technology,” it said. “His goal is to become an IT security analyst and one day open a business in that field.”
Ibarra has lived in the Nogales community since he was 13, and was part of the continuing education program since November 2020.
“He is excited to have attained his GED and to be able to join the local workforce,” according to the news release.