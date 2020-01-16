A sock drive at Francisco Vasquez de Coronado Elementary School resulted in the donation of more than 170 pairs to local service and social agencies in Nogales during the holiday season.
Principal Sandra Jimenez said the project, called “Knock, Knock, Donate Socks,” became a school tradition in 2016 and has grown into a major endeavor.
“The words, ‘We rise by lifting others,’ clearly define the work of service which is evident at Francisco Vasquez de Coronado throughout the school year,” Jimenez said. “‘Knock, Knock, Donate Socks’ is just a recent example.”
Jimenez noted that socks are one of the most needed, but least donated items during the holiday season, and said that students were sure to collect socks in sizes for infants, kids and adults.
This year, the school’s Student Council, led by sponsors Bettina Damon-Lindsey and Brenda Rodriguez, spearheaded the sock drive.
Rodriguez said that the organizations that receive the socks “are very appreciative of our donation,” adding that “the act of giving and service our students perform provides us with an immeasurable sense of pride.”
(News release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)