Sonoita fair (copy)

A 4-H member runs her dog through the agility test at the 2018 Santa Cruz County fair dog show.

 Photo by Genesis Lara

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The 105th Santa Cruz County Fair is coming to the Sonoita fairgrounds next weekend.

The fair begins Friday, Sept. 16, with “Kids Day” activities from 9 a.m. to noon, including Barnyard Olympics, a fire department demonstration, magic/comedy show, face painting and a junior perishable foods contest.



Tags

Load comments