The 105th Santa Cruz County Fair is coming to the Sonoita fairgrounds next weekend.
The fair begins Friday, Sept. 16, with “Kids Day” activities from 9 a.m. to noon, including Barnyard Olympics, a fire department demonstration, magic/comedy show, face painting and a junior perishable foods contest.
Every day of the three-day fair will feature a carnival, 4-H/FFA shows and exhibits, entertainment on the ramada stage, exhibits in Pioneer Hall, and Santa Cruz County school exhibits at the Reagan Gardner Building.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, The Band Wanted (11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and the 21 Country Band (3-5 p.m.) perform on a flat bed trailer. Also that day, a mutton-busting competition begins at 9 a.m. at the main area, the Southern Arizona Cutting Horse Association will be at the west arena from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. tractor/lawnmower races start at 3 p.m. on the racetrack and a team roping competition starts at 4 p.m.
The fair concludes following another full day of activities on Sunday, Sept. 18.
The fairgrounds are located just south of the crossroads of State Routes 82 and 83 in Sonoita. Gates open daily at 9 a.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 6-12 and free for kids under 6. On Friday, kids 15 and under get in free until noon.