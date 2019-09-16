The 104th Annual Santa Cruz County Fair is set to begin Friday, offering three days of attractions including a carnival, 4-H and FFA competitions, animal acts, magicians and live music.
There will also be a pet show, horse show, dances, concerts, exhibits, vendors, a farmers market and more during the event, which begins daily at 9 a.m., Sept. 20-22, at the fairgrounds just south of the crossroads of State Routes 82 and 83 in Sonoita.
This year’s headlining act is Davis’ Muttley Crew, featuring tricks by 10 rescue dogs adopted by Bert and Frannie Davis. Their act reached the third round of Season 5 of the TV show “America's Got Talent,” and will perform every day at the fair at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 6-12 and free kids under 6.
Friday is School Day, with free entry for kids 15 and under until noon. Sunday is Military Day, with free entry for a family of four with military ID.