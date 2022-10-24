Trick or treat

Trick-or-treaters make the rounds at the County Complex in this photo from October 2019.

 File photo

Local children will have a chance to trick-or-treat at a pair of organized events planned in Nogales on Halloween.

The Santa Cruz County government will offer its traditional trick-or-treating at the County Complex on Congress Drive on Monday, Oct. 31. Treats will be distributed at the main county building and the court/probation building next door starting after school and continuing until 5 p.m., according to County Manager Jennifer St. John.



