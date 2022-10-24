Local children will have a chance to trick-or-treat at a pair of organized events planned in Nogales on Halloween.
The Santa Cruz County government will offer its traditional trick-or-treating at the County Complex on Congress Drive on Monday, Oct. 31. Treats will be distributed at the main county building and the court/probation building next door starting after school and continuing until 5 p.m., according to County Manager Jennifer St. John.
The Sheriff’s Office, at the eastern end of the complex, will hold its traditional Halloween event that day from 4-6 p.m. In a social media post, the Sheriff’s Office said that community members who would like to donate candy to the event can drop the goodies off by the end of the day Friday, Oct. 28., at 2170 North Congress Dr.
Meanwhile, the Nogales Police Department is set to launch a new Halloween tradition for families: a “Trunk or Treat” event from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Oct, 31, at the Mariposa Mall parking lot at 220 W. Mariposa Rd.
During the event, parents will be able to walk their costumed kids through a traffic-free area where government agencies and nonprofits will distribute treats from the trunks of their vehicles.
“We just want to make sure that we have centralized and safe trick-or-treating, and hopefully this is the start of a bigger project here for years to come,” said NPD Chief Roy Bermudez.
For more information about the NPD event, contact Sgt. Oscar Mesta at (520) 987-0978. To learn more about trick-or-treating at the Sheriff’s Office, call Deputy Alejandra Estrada at (520) 761-7869.