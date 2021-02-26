Graduating high school students from Santa Cruz County are eligible to apply for a college scholarship from the Santa Cruz County Cowbelles, an organization of cattle women who promote beef and the ranching industry.
Applicants must be county residents and U.S. citizens who are graduating from an accredited high school and have been accepted at an accredited college or university.
Scholarship winners do not have to be actively involved in ranching, but he or she must be willing to demonstrate their support for the beef or agricultural industry.
To request an application or for more information, contact Linda Vensel at (520) 394-2023 or vensel4755@gmail.com.
The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on April 15.