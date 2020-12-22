Chicanos Por La Causa held its first drive-through Para los Niños event at the organization’s office in Nogales last Friday, where staff handed out gift bags to local families with children.
The Christmas-season celebration is normally held in typical party fashion, but switched to a socially distanced format this year. A follow-up, remote get-together with Santa was scheduled for Saturday.
The gift bags distributed on Friday contained $50 gift cards to either Walmart or Food City, along with toys, games, candy and other treats. Wellness items, such as face masks and health kits, were included as well.
What’s more, families with small children received free booster seats, and the FC Tucson professional soccer club provided shirts, jackets and other team apparel.
Organizers said some of the families that participated in the Para los Niños event were referred by the Nogales Unified School District and United Way. Others were participants in one of CPLC’s programs, such as the self-help housing program, which helps families build their own homes and come away with affordable mortgage payments.