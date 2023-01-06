Zach portrait

Zach Farley, a Patagonia native, has been handcrafting musical instruments for over two decades – something that led him to start his own business, Home Grown Instruments.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

On a Friday afternoon in December, Zach Farley waded through piles of branches, gourds and scrap metal. He picked up a small tree stump and pounded a soft rhythm onto the piece of wood.

“I want to make a drum out of this,” he mused, “eventually.”

ukulele

The beginnings of a handmade ukulele sit in Zach Farley’s Patagonia studio.
guitar

Handmade instruments ranging from dulcimers and guitars to flutes and whistles hang from the walls and ceiling of Zach Farley’s Patagonia studio.


