On a Friday afternoon in December, Zach Farley waded through piles of branches, gourds and scrap metal. He picked up a small tree stump and pounded a soft rhythm onto the piece of wood.
“I want to make a drum out of this,” he mused, “eventually.”
It’s one in a long line of ongoing projects for Farley. Over the past 25 years, he’s been crafting musical instruments from found objects – something that led him to start his own business, Home Grown Instruments. His studio, a crowded room in his Patagonia home, is a museum of repurposed materials: dried sunflower stems, garden hoses, stalks of bamboo.
For Farley, who also works for the local environmental group Borderlands Restoration Network, it makes sense to reuse and repurpose whatever he can find.
“I don’t really like to buy materials, because there’s so much stuff already out there and just sitting, waiting to be used,” he said.
Some of Farley’s instruments are easily recognizable: a hand-carved guitar; a small, wooden ukulele; a sleek, shiny flute. Others are less conventional – like flutes made from arundo reeds and kalimbas made from chunks of mesquite.
It gets experimental, according to Cassina Farley.
“Oftentimes I find my forks in his workshop,” she said, as her husband laughed. “Bent and contorted into things.”
But Cassina Farley, who directs the Patagonia Creative Arts Association, noted that seeing the instrument-making process made her think about music differently.
“You kind of see it from the ground up,” she added.
Searching through his studio, Zach Farley picked up a three-string dulcimer, a fretted string instrument whose bright sound is often used in Appalachian folk music. He gestured to the dulcimer’s silver, metallic belly.
“That’s a cake pan,” he said.
Globally, musical instruments are often crafted in factories and mass-produced. But the art of creating small-batch, handmade instruments hasn’t died: Something made evident through Farley’s business.
So far, Farley’s instruments have reached music enthusiasts across the globe, shipping to clients in New Zealand, Japan and the Netherlands, he told the NI. More locally, musicians in Texas and Utah publish pictures and videos of themselves performing with flutes made of bear bone and yucca stalks that were crafted by Farley.
For Farley, it’s satisfying to make the sales – not so much for the money, he said, but to pass along something that will last decades.
“I’m not going to be here forever,” he said. “My stuff will be here longer than me, hopefully.”
Working with precision
Farley has been making music since he was a young teenager living in Patagonia, admiring the work of Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen. Learning guitar, he said, had helped him cope with the sudden death of his father.
“After that, I was looking for something to fill that gap. And that was it,” he said.
Time went on. Years later, Farley was walking outside when he noticed a large piece of mesquite wood.
“It was already shaped like a guitar body,” he recalled.
So Farley, who’s also spent years working in construction, followed his instinct and built his first instrument. His first guitar sounded alright, he remembered – not great. Creating a string or woodwind instrument relies on precise measurements.
“And I didn’t have it right,” Farley recalled. “So I’d be playing a G, and it was fine and I’d go to a D, and it wasn’t fine.”
Decades later, he said, the practice has gotten more instinctive. When workshopping a flute, he uses a homemade measuring stick with pre-inscribed calculations. When drilling a hole into an instrument, he starts small, adjusting as he goes.
An app on his phone lets him know whether he’s hitting the right notes.
And that instinct has allowed him to branch out, engineering instruments out of the irregularly shaped objects he often finds in nature. The remains of deer antlers, sometimes scattered through the Sonoran Desert, have transformed into small, high-pitched flutes and whistles within Farley’s studio.
“Sometimes, I think about, like, ‘I wonder if this animal would really like me making an instrument out of it? Maybe it doesn’t want to sing forever,’” he laughed. “ Then other times, I’m like, ‘Well I’m going to make it sing forever.’”
Sometimes, Farley added, the projects don’t come to fruition. Experimenting can lead to mishaps, he said, and there’s a pile of deer antlers in his studio, which, after trial and error, won’t become flutes.
Does it get frustrating?
“Nah,” Farley grinned. “Throw it aside, start something else.”