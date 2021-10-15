If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Tumacácori National Historical Park is offering community members a chance to remember deceased friends and loved ones as it commemorates Día de los Muertos.
This year, the adobe walls of Tumacácori’s historic church will once again house a traditional Día de los Muertos altar containing ofrendas (offerings) in memory of loved ones. From Sunday, Oct. 17 through Tuesday, Nov. 2, visitors are invited to leave photographs, gifts, tokens, messages, toys or other traditional items as part of this community installation.
From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 2, the park will offer visitors free admission, traditional treats and a craft to commemorate the Día de los Muertos holiday. Visitors will be able to explore the historic mission church and cemetery by candlelight.
(The personal items left on the altar can be collected from the park following Día de los Muertos, through Nov. 6.)
“Tumacácori is proud to celebrate this beloved holiday with friends, neighbors and visitors from around the world,” Park Superintendent Bob Love said in a news release.
According to the park, Día de los Muertos, also known as All Soul’s Day, has roots in many Tumacácori traditions including the customs of native residents, mission-era Jesuit and Franciscan priests, Spanish colonists, Mexican settlers, and even citizens of the United States arriving in the 19th century.
Visitors to the park are reminded that face coverings are required inside all federal buildings, as well as outside if social distance cannot be maintained.
For more information, call the park’s visitor center at (520) 377-5060 or see nps.gov/tuma.