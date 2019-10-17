Tubac’s sixth annual Día de los Muertos celebration is set for Sunday, Oct. 27, with cultural events, activities and a procession through the village.
Festivities kick off at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park at noon, with live music followed by folkloric dancers at 2 p.m. Nogales High School’s Mariachi Apache plays a set at 2:30 p.m., and there’s a performance by the Montessori De Santa Cruz school at 3 p.m.
Following a blessing at 3:30 p.m., the procession lines up at the park and sets out at 4:15 p.m., led by the NHS marching band.
Activities at the park that afternoon will also include local food vendors, margaritas by Wisdom’s restaurant, a silent auction, selfie booth and children’s activities including face-painting.
Upon leaving the park, the procession will head to the local cemetery (known locally as the “Tubac Cementery”) and wind through the village to the K Newby Sculpture Garden for a bonfire party until 8 p.m. The party will include music by Suerte Musical, an eight-piece Tejano band.
The bar Cowgirl Ugly will host an after-party for those 21 and older from 8-10 p.m.