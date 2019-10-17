Tubac

A Day of the Dead procession in Tubac in 2015.

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

Tubac’s sixth annual Día de los Muertos celebration is set for Sunday, Oct. 27, with cultural events, activities and a procession through the village.

Festivities kick off at Tubac Presidio State Historic Park at noon, with live music followed by folkloric dancers at 2 p.m. Nogales High School’s Mariachi Apache plays a set at 2:30 p.m., and there’s a performance by the Montessori De Santa Cruz school at 3 p.m.

Following a blessing at 3:30 p.m., the procession lines up at the park and sets out at 4:15 p.m., led by the NHS marching band.

Activities at the park that afternoon will also include local food vendors, margaritas by Wisdom’s restaurant, a silent auction, selfie booth and children’s activities including face-painting.

Upon leaving the park, the procession will head to the local cemetery (known locally as the “Tubac Cementery”) and wind through the village to the K Newby Sculpture Garden for a bonfire party until 8 p.m. The party will include music by Suerte Musical, an eight-piece Tejano band.

The bar Cowgirl Ugly will host an after-party for those 21 and older from 8-10 p.m.

