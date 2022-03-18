Hostesses include, back row, from left: Kristen Serrano, Anahi Lopez, Rebecca Georgina Lopez-Gamez, Arianna Martinez and Danapaola Camacho. Front row, from left: Cydni Jolie Senday and Nicholette Quintero. Not pictured: Arlyn Fajardo.
Hostesses include, back row, from left: Carolina Renteria, Camila Villegas, Natalia Renee Rosas, Mariana Gomez and Karina Montano. Front row, from left: Nailea Hernandez, Rosa Maria Contreras, Angela Clarke and Jazmine Alexa Rendon.
Photo by Precious Dreams Photography
The ushers are Antonio Garcia III and Gabriel Alexander Pinto.
Twenty-one seniors from Nogales High School will be presented during the 21st Annual Nogales Debutante Cotillion, set for Saturday, March 19, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Nogales.
In addition, 17 girls and two boys, all high school freshmen, were selected to be junior hostesses and ushers.
As part of the event, each girl is escorted by her father or a father figure, as well as a young man. Both perform a special waltz with the debutante.
The money raised through a variety of fundraising events before and at the ball will benefit local charities, the organizers said. This year, they plan to distribute more than $21,000 to organizations including the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Cruz County, Circles of Peace Youth Group, NHS Cheerleaders, NHS Dance Team, Nogales Crossroads Mission, Nogales Infantil, Rebuilding Together, St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic, Santa Cruz Humane Society and Santa Cruz Training Programs.
The board of directors this year includes president Martha Hanessian, vice-president Maggie Vindiola and secretary/treasurer, Carmen Villegas.
“I want to thank everyone who has worked so hard to make this event so special,” Hanessian said. “This night will be very special for the girls, and at the same time, allows them to learn the importance of contributing to our community to make it a better place to live.”