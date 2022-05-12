Standing, from left: Diego Pereida, Miguel Jimenez, Myleigh Colgate, Karelia Clarke, Saumya Tiwari, Abhishikth Balu Thumma, Nitya Mekala, Andres De La Torre and Athena Andres. Sitting, middle row: Seana Andres, Rebecca De La Torre, Rebecca Thatigiri, Ana Ramirez and Anshu Mekala. Sitting, front row: Diego Alvarez, Savita Narang (MESA club advisor), Gael Quintero, Hyokarace Zane Cabangbang and Seth Laurent Mongen.
Desert Shadows Middle School captured first place at the annual Mathematics, Engineering, Science Achievement (MESA) competition at the University of Arizona on April 30.
MESA club advisor Savita Narang said there were six competitions and DSMS won medals in five of them, which earned the school the overall first-place trophy. It was the third consecutive first-place finish for DSMS, and the fifth time since 2017 that they won the top prize.
In this year’s National Engineering Design Competition, competitors Andres De La Torre, Athena Andres, Miguel Jimenez, Saumya Tiwari and Hyokarace Zane Cabangbang won a bronze medal.
DSMS took the bronze in Cornhole Catapult, thanks to the work of Balu Thumma, Rebecca Thatigiri and Nitya Mekala. They won another bronze in Hack Attack, with Diego Alvarez, Cabangbang, Seth Laurent Mongen and De La Torre participating in the event.
In the Disaster Relief Shelter competition, DSMS took silver. Participants included Mekala, Seana Andres, Rebecca De La Torre and Gael Quintero.
DSMS won gold in Sustainable Skyscraper. Diego Pereida, Ana Paula Ramírez and Balu Thumma were the participants.
Andres De La Torre was the Student of the Year award winner.
“I owe the success of our club to the support given by our principal Chris Miranda, MESA club members’ parents, and many of our staff members,” Narang said.
(News release submitted by Kathy Scott of the Nogales Unified School District.)