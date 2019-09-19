Sacred Heart Parish in Nogales is holding a series of fundraising social events this month offering food and fun.
On Friday, Sept. 27, a “polliza” dinner will be held 7-9 p.m. in the parking lot of the church at 272 N. Rodriquez St. The menu includes a grilled chicken drumstick and thigh with special spices, macaroni salad, charro beans, salsa, two tortillas and a soda or water for $10 per plate.
The next day, Sept. 28, the church will host its first-ever Bingo and Karaoke Night, 6-9 p.m. in the parking lot. A $5 entrance fee includes two bingo cards and a water or soda. Additional bingo cards will be sold for $3 apiece, and karaoke participation will cost $1 per song.
Appetizer platters, margaritas, wine and beer will also be available for purchase.
Then on Sunday, the church presents its annual “Kermes” festival, from noon until 8 p.m. in the parking lot.
Food for sale will include tostadas, burros de carne machaca, tacos de cabeza or birria, tostitos preparados, raspados naturales, donut bars, pepihuates, aguas frescas, hamburgers and more.
In addition, there will be music, games, entertainment, a grand-prize raffle drawing at 8 p.m. and a “Kids Art Contest” from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., with the contest theme of ”God’s Love.” All children ages 7-12 are invited to enter the contest. Entries must be submitted to the parish office by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Three winners will be selected based on content/theme, creativity and style.
All funds raised by the Sept. 27-29 events will go to help the parish upgrade the church parking lot.
For more information, call (520) 287-9221.