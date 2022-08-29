Dogs of varying sizes and breeds ran free, climbed colorfully painted obstacles and chomped on complimentary treats last Friday during the inauguration of a long-awaited dog park in Nogales.
“It’s nice that I can take him somewhere where I can take him off his leash and let him run around or chill under the shade,” said Adelice Legleu, who brought Ollie, her 6-year-old border collie, to the opening of the park in the Meadow Hills neighborhood.
Standing under a large metal archway adorned with depictions of canines, Mayor Arturo Garino and other city officials cut the ribbon to inaugurate the new facility, which occupies part of the former 18-hole Palo Duro golf course.
The park has been a passion project for Garino, one inspired by his dog Chatita, who lived to be 19.
“When I came into this administration, I said, ‘I’m not going to leave without doing the dog park,’” he said. “And thanks to the members of city council and thanks to the department heads, we got to the point where we are right now.”
The Nogales City Council began formally discussing the idea in January 2020, when they instructed staff to draw up plans and cost projections for the site. The completed project includes two playgrounds: one designed for smaller dogs and another for larger ones. Both play areas include obstacles and ramps for the dogs.
The park also has a drinking fountain with a bowl and spigot at ground level, and lots of open space.
Legleu said she’s happy to have a space with a “good amount of square footage” for Ollie to enjoy. Before the opening of the dog park, Legleu said she used to take Ollie for walks around City Hall and Kino Park.
“I’m probably going to bring him a lot more here. It’s finally an upgrade, the town is taking a step in the right direction,” she said.
Renee Travers, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said more ramadas and benches for dog owners will be added to the park.
What’s more, the area will eventually be the starting point for a walking path. The plan is to eventually convert Palo Duro’s old cart paths into walking trails with exercise stations.
“My dream is to have all the cart paths connect for exercise for the community here,” she said. “That way, not only the dogs are getting exercise, but so are the humans.
Garino noted that the metal archway, which marks the park’s entrance, was a donation from G’s Cutting solutions, a metal fabrication and welding company in Rio Rico.
The dog park is located near the intersection of Meadow Hills and Country Club drives. For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at (520) 285-5782.