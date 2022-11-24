Duval Center

Eddie Jeong of the Brothers and Sisters of Charity, left, with John Doyle of the Monsignor Duval Charitable Foundation.

 Contributed photo

The Brothers and Sisters of Charity, a Nogales-based nonprofit, has used the Monsignor Duval Center in recent years as a base from which to distribute free produce to community members and Christmas toys to children.

Now they’re the owners of the building.



