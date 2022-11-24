The Brothers and Sisters of Charity, a Nogales-based nonprofit, has used the Monsignor Duval Center in recent years as a base from which to distribute free produce to community members and Christmas toys to children.
Now they’re the owners of the building.
In August, the Monsignor Duval Charitable Foundation officially transferred ownership of the building at 780 Western Ave. to the Brothers and Sisters of Charity.
A ceremony on Oct. 29 at the site celebrated the handover.
According to a news release, brothers Dan, Louie, John and Michael Doyle, along with Dan’s son Gabriel, are the founders and board members of the Monsignor Duval Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit that helps community members in need. The foundation owned the center on Western Avenue, which served as a warehouse and distribution center.
“As age and health concerns crept up on the family – Michael had to retire for medical reasons in June of this year – the board decided to pass on the title of the operating center to younger blood,” the news release said.
The new owners, the Brothers and Sisters of Charity, are an organization formed in 2020 and led by Eddie Jeong that grew out of the decades-long friendship among members of the Nogales High School Class of 1973.
“The gift will enable the Brothers and Sisters of Charity to effectively continue the beneficial works common to both charitable organizations, including going forward with plans to add an educational facility for neighborhood youth affected by the pandemic and a day care center for working parents,” the news release said.