English teacher Eliza Lopez of Nogales High School was selected by Nogales Unified School District Superintendent Fernando Parra as this year’s first winner of the Superintendent’s Outstanding Teacher award.
Lopez was presented a certificate at the NUSD governing board meeting on Sept. 23. Parra said he selected her for the distinction due to her ability to engage students as well as her use of effective strategies to increase student achievement.
Lopez, a graduate of NHS, began her teaching career at the school nine years ago as a physical education instructor before transferring to the English Department, where she now teaches Honors English to sophomores and seniors.
Currently, she is the coordinator for the Senior Exhibition, overseeing the program that all seniors have to complete in order to graduate.
Lopez and one of her classes were recently featured on the Arizona Public Media public affairs TV program Arizona 360. The episode examined why NHS’s graduation rate of 98 percent is 20 percent higher than the state average. Lopez explained to host Lorraine Rivera that it was due to everyone working together and the support students receive.
Speaking at the governing board meeting, Lopez said she was hesitant at first to transfer from being a physical education teacher to an English teacher, but said she now “loves” what she is doing, adding that what makes her the happiest is “being a teacher.”
