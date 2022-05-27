Erin Diadem Mongen graduated last week as valedictorian of the Nogales High School Class of 2022.
Along with excelling in her studies – her weighted GPA was 4.875 – she enjoys chess so much that she’s been a member of the chess club for four years. She was the club president this past year.
Mongen was also president of the school’s science club, vice president of math club, and has been a member of the National Honor Society and the Science National Honor Society for two years.
Always a good student, Mongen said, “It was during junior year. I was having struggles in my classes and I didn’t expect” to earn the position of valedictorian. But after completing the first semester of her junior year, she said, “I knew it was coming.”
Born in the Philippines, her family moved to Rio Rico when she was 12. Mongen speaks English, Filipino and Ilocano, a regional language in the Philippines. She has two younger brothers, and they all live with her parents: mother Roda Mongen, a Nogales High School biology teacher, and father Ramos Mongen, Jr.
Two programs she participated in provide pleasant memories.
Last summer, Mongen was a member of the Arizona State University Fleischer Scholars program. Affiliated with the W.P. Carey School of Business, it’s a business-oriented program for high school students to help them transition to university. The group project she was part of “won second place in the state,” she recalled with a smile.
She also participated in the Greenhouse Sustainable Energy Engineering Design program through the University of Arizona 4-H program from January to May 2021.
“I really liked it a lot. Through that program I was able to build my own model greenhouse” using solar panels for the electrical systems, she said.
Maturing experience
One teacher who meant a lot to Mongen was George Andres who taught Algebra II. She took the class her freshman year after a placement test advanced her one year, she said.
“He would provide help whenever you needed it. He had a reputation as being too strict, but when he sees you’re working, he’s nice. He works well with people and has a very nice character,” she said.
Andres has also been her chess club advisor. Mongen said when she doubted her abilities, he’d encourage her to relax, saying: “Just enjoy.”
NHS requires a senior project. Mongen’s was chemistry based: to grow 15 tomato plants in different conditions during the first half of the 2021-2022 school year. She researched the vitamin C content based on various growing situations.
Mongen said she enjoyed all her math classes, and also her freshman and sophomore years when she was in JROTC, where she rose to the rank of Cadet 2nd Lieutenant. She’s a candidate for the International Baccalaureate diploma and will learn the results of the required tests this summer.
The COVID-19 pandemic affected two years of high school for her.
“Definitely, I would have done better” if there had been no pandemic, she said. “I’m not a person who’s good at being in front of computers all day.”
She said many of her days began at 6:30 a.m. and didn’t end until late at night.
Not being on campus when schools were closed meant she was lonely at times. But looking back, she said “the experience helped me to mature.”
At the time of this interview in late April, Mongen said her university plans weren’t finalized. She had been accepted to nine universities and she was hoping to be accepted to Rice University in Houston, Texas, she said.
Wherever she goes, she’d like to major in chemical engineering.
During her valedictory address on May 20, Mongen was effusive in expressing thanks to the teachers, friends and family who helped her along the way.
“Never forget your origins,” she told her classmates. “You are nothing without your family, you are nothing without your community, and you are nothing without your memories.”