When Janis Bell discovered stacks of fabric remnants at the Goodwill store in Nogales, she didn’t see scraps, she saw quilts.
She just needed two things: people to give them to, and people who could sew them.
The United Way provided the former: elderly residents who could use warm lap quilts, and babies and toddlers who would enjoy having snuggle blankets.
Hilltop Gallery came up with the quilters, who put theirtalent to work on the boxes of cloth that Bell provided. Some contributed fabric for the backing and others provided batting (a quilt’s insulating material).
After participants spent four Saturdays in July spending time with new friends and acquiring new creative skills, the result was 18 quilts for the United Way to put into Christmas packages and give away during its monthly diaper distribution on Dec. 5 in Nogales.
There was even some fabric leftover, in case anyone wants to make another quilt.
(News release submitted by Marcela Chavez of the United Way on behalf of Beverly Prager of Hilltop Gallery.)