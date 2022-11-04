More than 60 galleries and businesses will welcome visitors to the annual Tubac Art Walk on Nov. 11-13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pat Aguilar, Art Walk chair and owner of Feminine Mystique gift shop, said a color-coded walking map will make it easy to see where shops can be found on Tubac Road, Plaza Road, Camino Otero and surrounding streets.
“We’ve done Art Walks since 1970, with changes during the years. Now it’s like 1970 again with businesses welcoming visitors even if they don’t have art,” Aguilar said.
During the three-day event visitors and shoppers will have opportunities to see art being created while meeting artists in their studios, shops and galleries.
Events include Feminine Mystique Gallery welcoming eight visiting artists and Joan of Arts Gallery hosting three visiting artists including Alesia Westhead, who will be doing a fused-glass demo on Nov. 12.
Be one of the first 25 to visit Joan of Arts Gallery to see Westhead and leave with a mini glass creation.
Cactus Wren Art Gallery will highlight several of its 50 artists and offer treats, The Crowe’s Nest, The Artist’s Daughter and Tubac Art and Gifts will offer wine, Tumacookery will offer samples of Arbuckle’s coffee and Desert Rose Gallery will serve home-baked biscotti.
Tubac Art and Gifts will also have a display of striking and unusual colorful handbags made by women in Cambodia.
About a dozen restaurants in Tubac Village and close by will be welcoming visitors.