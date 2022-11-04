Tubac Art walk

Pat Aguilar, Tubac Art Walk chair and owner of Feminine Mystique.

 Photo by Ellen Sussman

More than 60 galleries and businesses will welcome visitors to the annual Tubac Art Walk on Nov. 11-13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pat Aguilar, Art Walk chair and owner of Feminine Mystique gift shop, said a color-coded walking map will make it easy to see where shops can be found on Tubac Road, Plaza Road, Camino Otero and surrounding streets.



