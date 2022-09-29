The Patagonia Fall Festival, now known as the Sky Islands Fall Artisan Market, is returning for its 33rd annual edition on the weekend of Oct. 8 and 9.
The festival promises more than 100 artisans, as well as food vendors, craft food makers and live music throughout Patagonia Town Park. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The lineup of vendors includes fine artists, sculptors, weavers, potters, jewelry makers and crafters. Friends of the Patagonia Library will hold a sale featuring hundreds of books, DVDs and literary arts merchandise.
Food offerings will range from the Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department's hotdog and hamburger cookout, to food trucks serving sausages, fry bread, vegan/vegetarian entrees, gyros, sweets and more. The Kid Zone will feature interactive and grab-and-go activities, as well as balloon twisting and face painting.
Saturday’s live music schedule starts with Jam Pak Blues ‘N Grass at 10 a.m., followed by Zach Farley and Friends playing world/folk music at 11:30 a.m., blues with Heather Hardy and Alvin Blaine at 1 p.m., and Americana with Eric Schaffer and The Other Troublemakers at 3:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Jam Pak Blues ‘N Grass starts things off again at 10 a.m., followed by the Grasslands Band (country/bluegrass) at 11:30 a.m. and Cross-Eyed Possum (singer-songwriter rock) at 2 p.m.