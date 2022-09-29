Fall Festival

Visitors check out some of the artwork for sale at the 2021 Patagonia Fall Festival.

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

The Patagonia Fall Festival, now known as the Sky Islands Fall Artisan Market, is returning for its 33rd annual edition on the weekend of Oct. 8 and 9.

The festival promises more than 100 artisans, as well as food vendors, craft food makers and live music throughout Patagonia Town Park. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.



