The Patagonia Fall Festival is back for its 32nd edition, returning from a pandemic year off with a new name: Sky Islands Fall Artisan Market.
The two-day festival in the Patagonia Town Park is this weekend, Oct. 9 and 10, and will feature more than 100 exhibitors, including sculptors, painters, craftspeople, custom textile artists, jewelry makers and literary artists.
Live entertainment is planned throughout both days (see sidebar for the schedule), and the lineup of food vendors includes options ranging from the Patagonia Volunteer Fire Department’s hamburger grill, kettle corn and fry bread, to sausages, gyros, gluten-free sandwiches and infused lemonade.
For children, the Patagonia Creative Arts Association will offer coloring pages inspired by local youth, and a Kid Zone sponsored by South32 will feature interactive and grab-and-go activities
In addition, the annual Friends of the Patagonia Library Book Sale will feature hundreds of books, DVD’s and literary arts merchandise for sale.
The festival is presented by the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance, and the Sky Islands Tourism Association. It’s set to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.