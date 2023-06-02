Some attendees posed with photos of the deceased officers in front of a wreath. Seen here: Destiny Bretado, left, and Aixa Granillo pose with a photo of Tony Ramirez of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
A table holds photos of fallen and deceased law enforcement officers in Santa Cruz County.
Photo by Genesis Lara
The ceremony begins with a performance by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection piper.
Photo by Genesis Lara
Norma Cecilia Bojorquez holds her son Guillermo Vasquez's photo near a wreath honoring the fallen and deceased officers of Santa Cruz County.
Photo by Genesis Lara
Some attendees posed with photos of the deceased officers in front of a wreath. Seen here: Destiny Bretado, left, and Aixa Granillo pose with a photo of Tony Ramirez of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Photo by Genesis Lara
Dozens of people showed up outside of Nogales City Hall to honor the fallen and deceased law enforcement officers of Santa Cruz County on Wednesday morning.
Photo by Genesis Lara
A wreath with blue, white and yellow flowers is propped up in front of Nogales City Hall to honor the fallen and deceased officers of Santa Cruz County on Wednesday morning.
Dozens gathered outside of Nogales City Hall this week to honor the fallen officers of Santa Cruz County who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
The attendees included law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies, as well as family members and friends honoring their deceased loved ones.
“To the families and loved ones, we can never know or feel your grief, or even understand your loss completely,” said Manuel Padilla Jr., executive assistant commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection Operations support. “We thank you for allowing your heroes to serve our country, our communities, as law enforcement officers and sharing them with us.”
Deceased law enforcement officers, who did not die in the line of duty, were also honored for their service to the community. The ceremony included a placement of flowers on a wreath dedicated to all officers: a blue rose for officers who are still vigilant, a yellow rose for fallen officers and black roses for all fallen officers.
The black roses were placed by Alyssa Cordova, whose husband NPD Officer Jesus Cordova was murdered by a carjacking suspect in Nogales in 2018, and Denise Brinton, whose husband NPD Officer Jeremy Brinton died after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic in 2021.
“A person dies whenever we forget their name. We will not forget these officers,” Louis Ramirez, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10, said.