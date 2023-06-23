With ease, Maritza Lynn Higuera can unfurl a laundry list of perks that come with planting and growing sunflowers: They clean the air around them. Their petals can be brewed into tea. The seeds are edible, along with the plant’s stem, leaves, and head.

Then, there’s the mental health benefits.

jose maritza

Jose Malki and Maritza Lynn Higuera, founders of the M&M Family Orchard.
RED sunflower

A red sunflower blooms at the M&M Family Orchard in Rio Rico.
sunflower seed

Jose Malki Higuera harvests a sunflower seed on the M&M Family Orchard, which he operates with his wife, Maritza Lynn, and children. A single sunflower can contain hundreds of seeds – meaning there's ample material to expand the farm, Higuera said.
Tree

As a wildland firefighter, Jose Malki Higuera witnessed the aftermath of devestating forest fires – something that helped inspire him to plant fruit trees, from the seed, on the M&M Family Orchard.


Tags

Load comments