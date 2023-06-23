With ease, Maritza Lynn Higuera can unfurl a laundry list of perks that come with planting and growing sunflowers: They clean the air around them. Their petals can be brewed into tea. The seeds are edible, along with the plant’s stem, leaves, and head.
Then, there’s the mental health benefits.
“They will make you happy,” she added with certainty, striding through rows of waist-high stalks earlier this month.
For months, Maritza Lynn and her husband Jose Malki Higuera have been tending to a field of sunflowers on their expanse of land in Rio Rico – the M&M Family Orchard.
Bobbing beneath the afternoon sun, the plants varied in size and color earlier this month: Some glowed with deep maroon petals, while others towered higher, sprouting golden-yellow flowers. Rows of slender nopal cacti and green fruit trees – lemon, apple, peach – flanked the hills nearby.
The co-founders of the M&M Family Orchard hope to continue producing flowers and fruit in coming years – but that’s just part of the goal, the Higueras told the NI.
By maintaining and expanding the orchard, the Higueras said, they also hope to foster a community space: An area where visitors can gather, hold picnics, volunteer, and appreciate the ecosystem around them.
And on Saturday, the orchard is gearing up for its first community event – a free sunflower festival, featuring products from local vendors and performances by local artists. The concept is simple: Guests can park outside, snack on Sonoran hot dogs and tamarind-covered apples, listen to live music, and browse the orchard’s signature flowers.
“We don’t really know how (many) people we’re going to receive,” Maritza Lynn said. “But we’re excited. At least just to tell our community, our county, that we’re here. Come and take pictures. Come and chill. Come and have a picnic.”
‘We share’
Nationwide, market studies show continued growth in agritourism – an industry that involves bringing visitors to farms, vineyards, orchards or ranches.
Locally, that industry has manifested in Santa Cruz County, albeit in the eastern region. A 2021 study from the University of Arizona found that Sonoita-Elgin wineries bring thousands of visitors to the county each year.
But until recently, no large-scale, agriculturally focused venue has opened for business in the Rio Rico area.
In some ways, the orchard began nearly by accident. Years ago, the Higuera family bought the land, built their home, and made a discovery: The area where they’d settled contained multitudes of fertile, black soil.
In essence, that means “a high, high mineral content” within the ground, explained Jose Malki. Walking through the sunflower field, he gestured to a nearby wash – the likely reason behind the fertile ground.
So, the family began farming and harvesting. Earlier in the year, as they set their sights on opening the sunflower farm, a neighbor stopped by and asked to start volunteering.
“You see him early in the morning with his sunscreen. Just watering. We love it,” Maritza Lynn said.
Still, at times, the M&M Orchard runs into challenges, namely local animals who’ve taken to snacking on the plants. As the Higueras trekked through the sunflower field, banda music echoed from a nearby speaker – an attempt to deter the creatures.
“We have music for the bunnies, for the birds,” Maritza Lynn said.
“For the groundhogs,” continued her husband.
“Hoping we can scare them,” Maritza Lynn laughed.
But, they told the NI, the two have long decided to coexist with the animals, rather than set up traps or pesticides.
“We share,” Maritza Lynn grinned.
To accommodate the local fauna, while keeping the orchard afloat, the Higueras continue replanting where sunflowers have been nibbled or knocked down.
And, that’s not difficult, Jose Malki demonstrated. Holding a brown, brittle sunflower head in his hands, he brushed his fingers over the plant, releasing a trickle of small seeds onto the soil.
“So you keep circulating the cycle of life here,” he added. “And the animals get to eat, and the plants get to thrive.”
The power of replanting
The challenges don’t end there for the orchard. Many of the sunflowers scattered throughout the farm were planted in January from the seed.
In February, it started to snow. So the Higueras covered the plants with tarps, and, despite the freezing temperatures, the plants survived.
“I am amazed of their strength … It’s something that you can see very soft, and gentle, but they’re strong,” Maritza Lynn said.
Fostering any farm – particularly one in drought-stricken Arizona – requires large quantities of water. To bolster their resources, the family recycles water that runs through the property’s shower system – known as gray water.
And, instead of pumping directly from the ground, the Higueras began harvesting rainwater to fuel the orchard. After a storm, Jose Malki estimated, the family manages to capture up to 1,500 gallons of water.
“And that’s enough to keep you going for about two weeks,” he added.
While sunflowers grow significantly in just weeks or months, other projects on the orchard involve a longer waiting game. This year, several young fruit trees began flowering for the first time – a sign that they’ll begin producing fruit in the following year.
Managing the orchard isn’t the first time Jose Malki witnessed plants growing from the ground up. Now with the Nogales Fire Department, he witnessed the aftermath of large-scale destruction as a former wildland firefighter in California.
After those fires, he explained, volunteers, often led by regional utility companies, arrive at the disaster site. Slowly, they begin to replant.
“They’ll try to recover a little bit of the forest. But when they plant, they’re planting a twig. And you’re talking about a forest that’s 30 feet tall,” he said. “But, had nobody done it, then what do you leave for the little people? And everybody else?”