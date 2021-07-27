John Fanning, a longtime Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District teacher and administrator, is now serving in a newly created post at SCVUSD: community outreach/co-curricular coordinator.
“The position was created to serve as a community liaison for the district and support community use of new facilities being constructed as part of the $22.5 million bond program approved in 2019,” the district said in a news release last month.
Meanwhile, Chris Laughland, a former middle school principal in Casa Grande and former assistant principal at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, steps in for Fanning as the new Rio Rico High School assistant principal in charge of athletics.
According to the district, Fanning began working for SCVUSD as a physical education teacher nearly 33 years ago. Since then, he has been a teacher for 14 years, coach for more than 25 years, athletic director for two years, assistant principal for four years and principal for 13 years at Coatimundi Middle School and Calabasas K-8 School.
In 2019, he became the athletic director and associate principal at RRHS.
He has also been involved in the community through coaching and with his participation in the Rio Rico Rotary Club, United Way and Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College District Board.
In the news release, he said that his vision for his new position is to be the liaison between the district and community, and to make SCVUSD the “hub” of the community, “where people, young and old alike, can go to take part in healthy activities.”
As for Laughland, who effectively takes over Fanning’s previous position at RRHS, he comes to SCVUSD after spending two years as principal at Casa Grande Middle School.
A native of Indiana, Laughland attended Purdue University before starting his teaching career in 2006 in the Glendale Union High School District in Arizona.
He joined the Sahuarita Unified School District in 2011 as an English teacher, and eventually became an assistant principal at Walden Grove High School. He served as the head baseball coach at Walden Grove for seven years, and then coached the club baseball team at the University of Arizona. He was named principal of Casa Grande Middle School in 2019.
“I feel extremely fortunate to serve the Rio Rico community as the administrator overseeing Rio Rico High School athletics,” Laughland said in a statement provided to SCVUSD. He cited the “opportunity to rebrand the Rio Rico athletic department, lead others with new facilities on the horizon (and) surround myself with others that share the same vision of what a school culture should be for students.”