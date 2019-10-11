More than 100 members attended the 2019-2020 installation ceremony for the Nogales High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America on Sept. 25.
New and continuing members were accompanied by their parents at the ceremony, which included the induction of the new team of officers and traditional lighting of candles. Then, the members were installed and received their certificates. The event wrapped up with refreshments.
“It is extremely rewarding to see so many students participate in this meaningful ceremony,” chapter president Issac Valenzuela said.
James Clay, FBLA state vice-president of community service, was the special guest at the ceremony, and the one who administered the FBLA oath to the members.
The event was organized by the chapter officers and advisor Marcia Mendoza and run by Valenzuela.
(From a news release submitted by the Nogales Unified School District.)