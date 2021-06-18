Superintendent Fernando Parra of the Nogales Unified School District announced on Monday that he will retire from his role at the end of the following academic year.
During its June 14 meeting, the NUSD governing board was scheduled to offer Parra an extension of his contract, which has one year left. Instead, Parra announced he will retire at the end of his current term in June 2022, according to a news release.
“I will have 30 years of service to NUSD at the end of this next year, and after much thought, I have decided to retire,” Parra said in the June 16 news release. “I wanted to provide the board with ample notice.”
The NUSD governing board members subsequently discussed Parra’s performance and voted unanimously to provide him an 8-percent, or $12,090 base salary increase.
The pay raise will be effective July 1 through June 30, 2022. Mayra Zuniga, NUSD’s human resources director.
In November 2018, the district approved a raise that brought Parra's salary to $151,127. That made him the highest-paid employee of a local government body in Santa Cruz County.
“Superintendent Parra's outstanding performance and notable contributions to our district were highlighted by each board member,” Zuniga said in an email, in reference to the board’s decision. “The governing board praised the superintendent for his leadership, collaboration, and communication during this past unprecedented year.”
Parra began his tenure with NUSD as a Spanish teacher at Nogales High School, where he also served as the honors coordinator and later as assistant principal. He then served as principal for Mary L. Welty Elementary School for three years before being promoted to principal at NHS.
He was promoted to assistant superintendent in March 2011. Three years later, the NUSD governing board unanimously voted to promote him to district superintendent in June 2014.
In an email addressed to all NUSD employees, Parra thanked the team and said he had asked the governing board to begin the search for a new superintendent, with the goal of having the position filled by spring 2022.