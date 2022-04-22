The Fiesta de las Flores, an annual celebration of Mexican and U.S.-Mexico border culture, is set for Saturday, April 30 at Karam Park in Nogales.
The fiesta roughly coincides with Cinco de Mayo, a commemoration of the Mexican Army’s defeat of occupying French troops at the south-central city of Puebla in 1862. When it’s held in May, it’s known here as the Fiestas de Mayo. When the celebration date falls in April, it’s the Fiesta de las Flores.
This year’s fiesta is set to run from noon until 10 p.m., and will feature food, vendor booths, children’s art, music, dancing and the crowning of fiesta queens and princesses.
According to a tentative schedule of events, the entertainment program begins around 4 p.m. with performances by the Rio Rico High School HawX dance team, followed by the folkloric dance troupe from Lourdes Catholic School and Mariachi Apache from Nogales High School.
At 5:40 p.m., the fiesta queen candidates will be introduced, each wearing traditional dresses from different parts of Mexico. Shortly after 6 p.m., the rondalla musical group Acordes Magicos from Magdalena, Sonora, will take the stage, followed by and folkloric dancers from Mexicayotl Academy and Allea Yiiwa. Singers Rocío Vázquez Bonilla and Axa González will also be featured.
The coronation of the fiesta queens and princesses is scheduled for 8:50 p.m.
The event is organized by the Cultural Arts Committee of Nogales, Ariz., along with the Mexican Consulate in Nogales and the City of Nogales.
Speaking at a kickoff event on Tuesday, committee member Sandra Kory described the fiestas as a team effort.
“If you don’t put together a team, you don’t get such a good result like we’ve had every year,” she said, adding: “The fiestas are nice because they are family-friendly, and I think the musical program is going to be really good.”
The festivities are returning this year for the first time since 2019, and Kory said she hopes they’ll continue in the future “so that Nogales can feel proud to have a cultural event like this.”