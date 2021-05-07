The Mexican Consulate in Nogales, along with community partners, is planning a colorful caravan on Saturday to celebrate the traditional Fiestas de Mayo.
The caravan of decorated vehicles is scheduled to depart the consulate on Cardwell Avenue at 5 p.m. Saturday and head north on Grand Avenue to the city limits, making detours through the Monte Carlo, Valle Verde and Meadow Hills neighborhoods. From there, it will return south on Grand and end at Karam Park downtown.
The public can watch the procession on Grand Avenue, and listen in to a live broadcast of the event on Toño 103.5 FM.