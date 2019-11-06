The Borderland Film Festival is back for its eighth annual edition this weekend, featuring movies from and about the borderlands with events in Nogales, Ariz. and Nogales, Sonora.
The four-day festival started Thursday, Nov. 7, with a screening of “389 miles,” a film by Luis Carlos Davis, who has lived in Nogales on both sides of the border, according to event organizer Sam Saunders. It’s the 10th anniversary of the release Davis’ film, which traces a journey along the 389 miles of border between Arizona and Sonora.
The movie will show at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Oasis Cinema in Nogales, Ariz. and at 7 p.m. at the Museo de Arte in Nogales, Sonora.
Friday night will feature a red carpet gala at Saunders’ home on International Street, starting at 8 p.m.
The festival’s main event, the “film at the fence,” is a screening of “Un Día Sin Mexicanos,” a 2004 film by director Sergio Arau that imagines a day in Los Angeles in which the city’s Mexican residents have disappeared.
The screening starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. Viewers in Arizona can find the show at the intersection of International Street and West Street; in Sonora, Calle Internacional and Calle Obregón.
A music festival on both sides of the border will follow the screening.
“It’s kind of symbolically – for a couple of hours – making the border disappear,” Saunders said.
There will be other movie showings and events running Thursday through Sunday. Saunders said that all events are free and open to the public, but donations are accepted.
For more information and a calendar of events, see www.borderlandfilmfest.com or contact Saunders at samuel@hollersaunders.com or (520) 841-1249.