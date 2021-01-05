The Nogales Firefighters Local 2763 distributed more than 500 Christmas gifts, as well as food boxes and dinners, to 100-plus families in Nogales as part of their annual holiday-season drive.
The effort was supported by sponsors including the Nogales Unified School District, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Safeway, Crossroads Mission, Community Food Bank, Greater Nogales Santa Cruz County Port Authority, Nogales Customs Brokers Association, Jesus M. Cordova Memorial, Tiny Vartola, Mrs. Willey, Mary Darling, and teacher and firefighter families.