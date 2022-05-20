Five members of local Boy Scout Troop 555 are set to be awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank attainable in the Boy Scouts, after having completed the requirements and achieving board approval.
To earn the distinction, a scout must complete requirements in the areas of leadership, service and outdoor skills. They must earn at least 21 merit badges, and plan and lead their fellow scouts in a community service project.
Alec Rendon, a junior at Nogales High School, is one of two troop members who completed his Eagle Scout requirements and passed his board in February. His leadership project, which he completed over a period of three weeks, involved leading a group of volunteers in rebuilding the tables at the visitors area at the Santa Fe Ranch and installing fencing and cover around the area. Alec is the son of Maria and Emilio Rendon.
Gustavo Acosta, Jr., a senior at NHS, also completed his Eagle Scout requirements in February. Over a period of several weeks, Acosta constructed and painted new tables in and around the teaching board at the Santa Fe Ranch. He is the son of Claudia and Gustavo Acosta.
Benjamin Ley is one of three Troop 555 members who recently completed their Eagle Scout requirements and passed their board review.
Ley’s project, conducted over three weeks, involved leading a group of volunteers in building a long atreyu fence at the Santa Fe Ranch to separate a visitors' area from outdoor class and nature paths. A senior at NHS, Benjamin is the son of Mary and Martin Ley.
Raymundo Ruiz's project involved reclaiming much of the lower yard at the VFW Hall in Nogales. According to Scoutmaster Steve Mayer: "Old fencing was torn down, vegetation was cut and removed, and a new fence encircling the area was constructed. This allowed for an increase of almost double the area available in the downstairs yard to be used at the VFW for ceremonies or outdoor gatherings."
Raymundo is the son of Claudia and Raymundo Ruiz.
Aaron Armendariz's Eagle Scout project consisted of establishing nature trails and an outdoor teaching area at the Santa Fe Ranch. This involved removing overgrown vegetation, putting up signs and creating teaching areas along some of the hiking trails at the ranch, Mayer explained.
Aaron, a senior at NHS, is the son of Judy and Peter Armendariz.
Mayer gave special thanks to Anthony Sedgewick at the Santa Fe Ranch, and Joe Diaz and Carlos Ibarra at the Nogales VFW Post 2066 for their help and mentoring the scouts on their projects.