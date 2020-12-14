A Patagonia man is behind a project that’s distributed hundreds of food boxes to rural communities in Southern Arizona during the COVID-19 pandemic.
John David Arnold, who runs Portable Practical Educational Preparation (PPEP), said he’s working with a larger USDA program that buys up food that farmers can’t sell during the pandemic and packages it for free distribution in communities.
PPEP has been doing weekly deliveries in Patagonia and Amado for the past three months. Arnold said the 35-pound boxes they supply are big enough to feed a family of four for a week.
“There are a lot of people that are very hungry,” he said.
PPEP is among a number of organizations that have begun or beefed up food giveaway programs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
Locally, a weekly drive-through food giveaway organized by the Community Food Bank in Nogales has attracted large numbers of community members. And a group called the Brothers and Sisters of Charity has also been handing out USDA food boxes at weekly distributions on Western Avenue.
PPEP’s niche is working in rural communities. In addition to Patagonia and Amado, they’ve been hauling the boxes to three rural towns in Pima County.
Arnold said the food is trucked in each Thursday on a tractor-trailer from Tucson that comes loaded with a dozen pallets, each holding 54 food boxes. Employees at Grayce’s Gift and Candle Shop in Patagonia, which Arnold owns, have also been helping out.
One more delivery is planned this year, on Thursday, Dec. 17. Arnold said he’s hoping the federal government will fund the program again in 2021.
PPEP, which is focused on rural communities, also works with the Amado Food Pantry, Santa Cruz Council on Aging and the Patagonia Food Bank, Arnold said.