Parents often are students’ most influential mentors, as is the case with Atticus Birkett and his mom, RRHS teacher Hallie Brickett. Atticus will attend the University of Arizona to pursue a degree in cognitive science.
Monique Quiroz, who graduated in 2009 from RRHS with top honors, was the keynote speaker at the event. She shared personal anecdotes to help prepare the graduating seniors for life’s ups and downs, twists and turns.
Sabrina Ceja, who plans to pursue a career in computer science, is joined by her parents Ramiro and Ana Ceja.
Photo by Manuel C. Coppola
Photo by Manuel C. Coppola
Ilian Islava. who will major in finance at the University of Arizona, shows her appreciation to Clarissa Fuentes, whom she cited as her most influential mentor.
Photo by Manuel C. Coppola
Tom McIlrath was selected by his daughter Airyle as her most influential mentor. Her plan is to get a degree in computer science at the University of Arizona.
Photo by Manuel C. Coppola
Photo by Manuel C. Coppola
Martha and George Verdugo join their daughter, Andrea Verdugo, who plans to obtain a biology degree at the University of Oregon.
The top 5 percent of Rio Rico High School’s 2023 graduating seniors, as well as those whom they named as their most influential mentors, were honored at the 12th Annual Excellence in Education Banquet at the Tubac Golf Resort.
During the April 24 event sponsored by the Friends of the SCVUSD No. 35 Foundation, the 18 top students was presented with a certificate of achievement and a $750 scholarship. Each appeared in a video recording explaining why they chose their guest mentor.
The keynote speaker was Monique Quiroz, a certified math teacher and counselor at RRHS.
“They wanted me to share my story and hopefully inspire you to be like me,” she told the seniors. “But I don’t want you to be like me. I want you to be authentically yourself.”
Quiroz went on to recount some of her experiences.
“At my high school graduation I felt I was on top of the world. I was a 4.0 (GPA) student and No. 6 in my class,” she recalled.
Next, she pursued a teaching degree at the University of Arizona, something she dreamed of doing since she was in the third grade. However, life presented her with challenges she was not ready for.
For example, studying and passing exams in high school always came easy for Quiroz. “I hadn’t realized I had failed myself. In high school, I took the easy route. I chose the classes where I knew I could manage an A, while managing my extra-curricular activities.” Quiroz soon found college was much more demanding at many levels she had not prepared for. This resulted in disappointing grades and nearly derailed her professionally.
“Most of you, though, I have seen the successes you have had and how much you have challenged yourselves,” Quiroz said, encouraging students to pursue their goals with discipline, hard work and persistence.
This year’s highest-achieving graduates are Atticus Birkett, Amy Contreras Ivanna García, Ilian Islava, Airyle Mcllrath, Sabrina Ceja, Karla Figueroa, Andrea Hernández Pina, Alexa Lizarraga, Miren Miranda, Kazandra Navarro, David Reyes, Shukla Ishaa, Dior Velez, Edward Racine, Aniella Ruiz, Lluvia Suarez and Andrea Verdugo.
The people they said had the most impact on them during their school years included softball coach Ernesto Ahumada and teachers Andrew Bickerton, Hallie Birkett and Stephanie Carrasco, all of RRHS.
Also: Philip Brown, and Annabelle Cerezo, both formerly of RRHS; Shawn Euphrat, formerly of Little Red School; John Fanning, SCVUSD administrator; Clarissa Fuentes, Calabasas School; Loree Johnson, RRHS; Elizabeth Kumangai, Calabasas School; Nagesh Kumar, RRHS; Tom McIlrath and Marita Olivas of Coatamundi Middle School; Devin Seka; and Michelle Titcomb, retired from Mountain View Elementary School.