The top 5 percent of Rio Rico High School’s 2023 graduating seniors, as well as those whom they named as their most influential mentors, were honored at the 12th Annual Excellence in Education Banquet at the Tubac Golf Resort.

During the April 24 event sponsored by the Friends of the SCVUSD No. 35 Foundation, the 18 top students was presented with a certificate of achievement and a $750 scholarship. Each appeared in a video recording explaining why they chose their guest mentor.



Tags

Load comments