Tubac Center of the Arts is set to unveil four new exhibitions on Friday, Nov. 19, with an opening reception set for 5-7 p.m. that’s open to the public.
The “Members’ Juried Exhibit,” is an annual juried exhibit of artwork created by TCA member artists. This year, juror and Bisbee-based artist Sam Woolcott selected 50 works of art from 169 entries.
Visitors are invited to vote for their favorite artwork in the exhibit and help select the winner of the Master Meed Award. The award has been part of the members’s exhibit since 1971, with the names of the winners engraved on the permanent plaque at the entrance to the Smith Gallery.
In the Studio Gallery, TCA presents the “Members’ Open Award Winners,” five artists who won awards in the September 2021 Members’ Open Exhibit. The artists include Terry Smith of Tubac, Peter Leue of Tucson, Dolores Chiappone of Green Valley, John Reed of Green Valley and Sue Conner of Oak Hills, Calif.
The new exhibit in the TCA Master Gallery is “In the Field: Graduates of the University of Arizona Art Department,” curated by University of Arizona Associate Professor Lawrence Gipe. Participating artists include Anthony Luis Barron, Erin DiGiovanni, Karlito Miller Espinosa, Roberta Gentry, Lara Haddad, Ryan Macintosh, Jason Manley, Jonathan Marquis, Nassem Navab, Tiffany Pelmont, L. Aili Schmeltz, Tim Si-qin and Alex Turner.
In the Front Gallery, visitors will find “Painting the Cosmos,” an exhibition of paintings by Carolyn Wayland. “These paintings were inspired by a lifetime of curiosity, learning and inspiration from theosophical and other spiritual lineages,” the art center said in a news release.