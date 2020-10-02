Jose Antonio Martinez, general manager of Divine Flavor, was singled out as the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas’ member of the year, according to a news release dated Sept. 28.
The recognition is awarded each year to an employee who goes above and beyond in working for the betterment of the membership.
“The mixture of his experience and his passion is palpable,” FPAA President Lance Jungmeyer said in the news release. “He brings great energy to solving problems that impact all fresh produce distributors.”
Martinez joined the Divine Flavor team in 2014, where he has sought solutions to industry challenges including inspections by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In 2018, he joined the FPAA board of directors and has since participated in meetings with Mexican government officials.
“He has been a great example of a member of the industry interacting with state government,” FPAA chairman Scott Vandervoet added.
Also this week, the FPAA welcomed Leonardo Tarriba of Farmer’s Best International as the board’s newest chairman, and Rod Sbragia of Tricar as the next chairman-elect.
The association elected nine distributor directors: Martinez of Divine Flavor, Bobby Astengo of Peppers Plus, Gonzalo Avila of Malena Produce, Jaime Chamberlain of Chamberlain Distributing, Martin Ley of Shipley Sales, Matt Mandel of SunFed, Eric Meyer of Prime Time, Bert Monteverde, Jr. of H.M. Distributing and Lesley Sykes of The Sykes Co.
Chuck Thomas of Thomas Produce and Jorge Gamez of Atlas International were both elected to one-year terms as associate member directors.