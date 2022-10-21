Local produce importer Bill Sykes has been awarded the 2022 Pillar of the Industry recognition by the Nogales-based Fresh Produce Association of the Americas.

In a news release announcing the recognition, the FPAA noted Sykes’ 48 years of experience, which included founding The Sykes Company in 1978 and serving as chairman, vice-chair and 10-year board member for the FPAA.



Tags

Load comments