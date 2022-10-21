Local produce importer Bill Sykes has been awarded the 2022 Pillar of the Industry recognition by the Nogales-based Fresh Produce Association of the Americas.
In a news release announcing the recognition, the FPAA noted Sykes’ 48 years of experience, which included founding The Sykes Company in 1978 and serving as chairman, vice-chair and 10-year board member for the FPAA.
“Sykes is considered a seasoned produce industry veteran among his peers,” the organization said.
During Sykes’ first year as board chair in 2004, a medfly was detected at the San Isidro, Calif., port of entry in a shipment of cucumbers from Mexico.
“Alarms were raised and California threatened to close the border, with Arizona and Texas to follow,” the FPAA said, adding that it responded by working with the U.S. and Mexican departments of agriculture to set up inspection sites in Mexico and establish a medfly trap system along the border.
Sykes was also involved in issues including country of origin labeling, a Southern California Avocado Growers campaign to stop the import of Mexican avocados, and the Coachella Table Grape Association’s attempt to get relief from damages from Mexican table grape imports, the FPAA said. He was also involved in building the current FPAA office building on East Frontage Road in Nogales.
The organization’s current chair, Leonardo Tarriba of Farmer’s Best, was quoted in the news release as crediting Sykes as the first FPAA member to approach him and explain what the association was about. Tarriba said it made an impression because Sykes “was sincere and positive about the FPAA.”
“Bill is the kind of man people are able to rally around. In a crucial time, he was able to bring together all of our voices,” Tarriba said. “He provided a great example to many of the people who have served on the board or been chairman since.”