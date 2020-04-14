Community members can pick up free boxes of fresh produce during distribution events planned at two school sites this week.
The drive-through-only service will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon at the Nogales High School parking lot on Thursday, April 16, and from 9 a.m. until at least noon on Friday, April 17, at the Rio Rico High School athletic field parking lot.
The boxes will include a mix of items such as cucumbers, tomatoes and squash, said County Supervisor Bruce Bracker, who asked people to “please, stay in your car” at the sites to help organizers practice social distancing.
The giveaway is a collaborative effort by the county and city governments, the Nogales and Santa Cruz Valley unified school districts, the Community Food Bank, the local produce industry and other local businesses.