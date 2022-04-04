Five students in Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District cooked up original dishes ranging from vegetable shrimp sushi and ratatouille to Cajun pasta and nachos as part of the 2022 Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge.
The national initiative, now in its 11th year, was created to get students thinking about making healthy food choices while also encouraging them to be active and creative in the kitchen.
Sodexo is the food service provider for SCVUSD and the district was one of more than 250 school districts across the country that held Future Chefs events in February and March.
The local finalists emerged from a pool of 80 SCVUSD elementary school students who submitted healthy recipes inspired by their favorite lunch meals.
During a competition held at Calabasas School on March 30, the five young chefs were assessed on criteria including originality, taste, kid friendliness, the use of healthy ingredients, presentation and taste.
The students who participated in the competition and their final placements were:
• Sarah Miranda, a fifth-grader at Mountain View Elementary, who was awarded the first-place prize for her crazy Cajun pasta.
• Gema Hernandez, a third-grader at Calabasas School, finished second with her Wazowski nachos.
• Third place went to Emily Rodriguez, a fourth-grader at San Cayetano Elementary who made ratatouille.
• Third-graders Victoria Guerrero and Janie West were runners-up. Guerrero, a San Cayetano Elementary student, made vegetable shrimp sushi, and West, from Mountain View Elementary, prepared French ratatouille.
The winning student from each participating district will be considered for 40 regional finalist awards, and the selected regional finalists will vie to become one of five national finalists.
(From a news release submitted by Shannon Enciso of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.)