Community members looking to obtain their GED certificate will have new preparation courses for the state exam available to them starting next month.
GED instructor Gloria Smith plans to offer the courses from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the entire month of February.
The preparation program, which costs $100, will be available for students who have completed their academic studies up to 11th or 12th grades in the United States, or who have equivalent educational experience in another country.
The classes will be held at the Nogales Infantil Ranch, located off State Route 82 near the Little Red School.
For more information or to schedule a class, call Smith at (520) 988-2373.