The Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona have teamed up with San Cayetano Elementary School to promote membership in the organization.
As part of their involvement with the school, the Scouts are offering complementary membership that allows all girls at San Cayetano to join a troop, according to Jeaneth Sanchez, mission delivery coordinator in Santa Cruz County for the organization.
She said the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona offers after-school programs to girls in kindergarten through fifth grade that are led by college-aged adults and involve hands-on activities focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), life skills, financial literacy, the outdoors and more.
The organization provided San Cayetano with some STEM boxes for the girls to start working with, Sanchez said, adding that they are also hoping to get volunteers/parents/guardians involved in providing troop support for girls at the school.
Sanchez added that during the recent teacher appreciation week, the Scouts donated cookies to the school, “as a form of thanking them for all their hard work.”