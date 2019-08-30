A Brooklyn-based artist who started hanging gold-painted nets on bare basketball hoops in 2005 recently came to Ambos Nogales after reactivating the project.
Jeremy John Kaplan, co-founder of Gold Nets Project, called his work in in the local area “Seguro.”
In addition to hanging the nets, Kaplan installed a hoop on the south side of border fence in collaboration with Nogales, Sonora Mayor Jesus Pujol Irastorza.
“This was all in an effort to shift the narrative and to create a safe space in a place which otherwise carries such heavy and negative energy,” a spokesperson said in a news release about the project.
Kaplan has installed more than 260 custom gold-colored nets in New York, Philadelphia, Oakland, Miami, Jamaica, and now, Ambos Nogales.
Learn more at www.goldnetsproject.com.