The Anne C. Stradling Equine Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for students graduating in the Class of 2020 who attend public or parochial high school, trade school or are homeschooled in Santa Cruz County.
County residents who attend high school in neighboring Pima or Cochise County are also eligible to apply.
The awards are based on scholastic achievement, financial need and extracurricular activities. Enrollment in an agricultural or related course of study is encouraged but not required.
Applications may be obtained from school offices or the Anne C. Stradling Equine Foundation, P.O. Box 248, Sonoita, AZ 85637. Completed applications must be postmarked no later than April 11 to be considered.
The number of scholarships varies depending on available funds and number of applications received.