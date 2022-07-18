Fifteen Nogales High School seniors who graduated in May garnered an International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma in addition to their regular diploma.
Of those, nine students earned the Bilingual IB Diploma, which means they are highly proficient in both English and Spanish.
“This is an outstanding accomplishment, and a testimony to not only the students, but also their parents and to all teachers who worked with these students throughout the school years,” said NUSD Superintendent Angel Canto.
Those earning the Bilingual IB Diploma were Victoria Silva, Silvana Rosas, Regina Sanchez, Paulina Garcia, Nicole Meza, Adrian Velazquez-Martinez, Rebecca Paredes, Carlos Alaniz and Andre Alvarez.
The students who captured the IB diploma were Raymundo Ruiz, Nayeli Sanchez, Jose Salazar, Erin Mongen Aldo Huacuja and Thien Ban Nguyen.
In order to earn an IB Diploma, students must successfully complete a 4,000-word individual extended essay, a Theory of Knowledge class, complete 10 community service projects and pass all of six external exams.
“With the completion of the program, and with the addition of some Advanced Placement courses, these students may have earned financial aid and in many cases, college credits toward their eventual university degrees,” the Nogales Unified School District said in a news release.
The International Baccalaureate (IB) program has been offered at NHS since 1988. And while a relatively small number of students fulfill all the requirements to earn the IB diploma itself, there are large numbers who take a class or several classes to be prepared for college, NHS Honors Coordinator Jennifer Valenzuela said.
“Many students like to take this challenge, take the test, and get college credit. This happens often in IB History, English, and Spanish A because these are the higher level courses,” Valenzuela said.