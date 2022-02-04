Fourth grade students Samuel Trujillo-Schwamm and Savannah Schwamm participate in personalized instruction at San Cayetano Elementary School. SCVUSD says it is will prioritize a new shipment of Chromebooks for use in its elementary schools.
The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District said it recently received 3,000 Chromebooks through an Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) grant.
“While the Chromebooks will remain in classrooms, this provides tremendous flexibility to staff for creating personalized lessons and learning opportunities and also taking advantage of new flexibility associated with instructional time,” the district said in a news release issued Thursday.
SCVUSD said it currently has a 3-to-1 student-to-Chromebook ratio at its the elementary grade levels. By prioritizing elementary schools for receipt of the new devices, it said, it will be able to reduce that ratio to 1-to-1.
After distributing the first 1,103 new Chromebooks to the elementary sites, SCVUSD said, it will use the remaining supply to replace all student devices more than two years old.
This system means all students will have an identical, touch screen model with no replacements needed until 2027, the district said.
“Having all of the students working on the same, touch screen device makes instruction easier and more efficient for the teacher,” said Alex Palumbo, SCVUSD instructional specialist. “Our intent here is to remove as many barriers as we can to allow for a more personalized and competency-based approach to student learning.”