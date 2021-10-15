If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
“Heidi’s Monkeys,” a two-act psychological horror by Patagonia-based writer Matthew Lysiak, will be presented under the stars in Sonoita for three nights leading up to a Halloween eve finale.
The show begins at 7 p.m. each night, Oct. 28-30, on the lawn at the Meading Room, 3470 State Route 82, approximately two miles east of the Sonoita Crossroads.
“This show is a real Halloween treat. Not only are we putting some exceptional talent on stage, but I am quite sure no one will ever see anything like ‘Heidi’s Monkeys,’” Lysiak said in an announcement.
The show will be performed for the seventh time this year, and no two seasons are the same. Each time, Lysiak rewrites the plot centering around Heidi Mayerson, a young girl who is hiding a deadly secret.
Attendees can also sample special edition Halloween-themed mead, hot chili with cornbread and warm apple cider, as well as partake in a complementary tarot card reading.
Tickets are $10 and can be ordered online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4769816. They are also available at the Meading Room in advance and immediately prior to each performance, space permitting.