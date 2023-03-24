The Hawk Theatre Company at Rio Rico High School is set to present “Heathers, the Musical: Teen Edition,” based on the 1988 film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.
In a news release, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District described it as “an iconic dark comedy centered around the outlandish high school life of Veronica Sawyer,” as well as a “cliquey-turned-dangerous high school drama.”
The story is set at Westerberg High, “where the lunchroom is more like a warzone, full of jocks, geeks and vicious gossip,” the release says. “One group floats above them all - the Heathers. Three preppy, vindictive popular girls, respected, admired and feared by all others. When Veronica is confronted with the choice between her honest suffering or crooked high school royalty, will she stay loyal to her friends at the bottom or give in to the temptation? Would she be willing to do whatever it takes to keep her popularity?”
Director Liana Carrasco said that in the RRHS production, “students face difficult topics such as stereotypes and prejudice, group influence, adolescent love, teen angst, and death culminating in murder and suicide through satire. Although these topics are sensitive and intense, the Rio Rico High School Hawk Theatre Company will use this type of show to bring awareness and education of the challenges of high school students and coming of age.”
Three showtimes are scheduled: March 30, 31 and April 1, all starting at 6:30 p.m. Performances will be at the RRHS Performing Arts Center, and doors open 20 minutes before each performance.
“The Hawk Theatre Company is an ensemble composed of many talented students who oversee the complete theater process, from concept to performance,” SCVUSD said in the news release. “The Theatre prides itself on students’ hard work and pushes them to strive to become brilliant thespians and creative young adults.”