Heathers

From left: Cast members Camila Fonseca, Akayla Weathers, Sophia Teso and Trinidad Beemer.

 Photo by Ilian Islava

The Hawk Theatre Company at Rio Rico High School is set to present “Heathers, the Musical: Teen Edition,” based on the 1988 film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

In a news release, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District described it as “an iconic dark comedy centered around the outlandish high school life of Veronica Sawyer,” as well as a “cliquey-turned-dangerous high school drama.”



Tags

Load comments