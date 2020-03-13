The RRHS Hawk Theatre Company is preparing to perform “Young Frankenstein,” a musical based on the 1974 film by Mel Brooks.
Performances in in the Rio Rico High School cafetorium are set for 6:30 p.m. on March 26, 27 and 28. There will also be a 1:30 p.m. show on March 28.
The plot involves Frederick Frankenstein, a professor of medicine who is trying to distance himself from the legacy of his infamous monster-creating grandfather Victor Frankenstein. However, when he has to go to Transylvania to settle his grandfather’s estate, Frederick becomes increasingly tempted to follow in the family tradition.
“This musical is challenging, but I have no doubt that our students will grow from the experience and be able to move forward in their abilities as young artists,” director Joseph Ellison said. “I also know they and all audience members will enjoy the satirical and blunt comedy of Mel Brooks.”
The cast Includes Nickolas Kane, Sergio Molina, Robert Robles, Jr., Miranda Solis, Tricia Beningos, Trinidad Beemer, Atticus Birkett, Carlos Perez, Jesus Velasco, Dominique Coppola, Asiela Martinez and Bailey Kane.
Also: Christopher Castillo, Elizabeth Bailey, Jazmine Solarez, Jenny Rodriguez, Leah Muñoz, Miren Miranda, Nataleah Muñoz, Ruben Encinas, Samantha Beemer, Sergio Corella and Sophia Teso.
Leslie Encinas is the choreographer, Jose Valencia is the technical director and Quinn O’Donnell is musical director.
Tickets are $8 for general admission, $5 for students and free for Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District staff and teachers (with ID).
For more information, contact jellison@scv35.org or see sites.google.com/scv35.org/rrhsarts.
(From a news release submitted by the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.)