Hawks

Birding enthusiasts keep an eye on the Santa Cruz River area at Bridge Road in Tubac in this file photo from May 2017. The area is a hot spot to see several species of migrating hawks in March.

 File photo by Kendal Blust

Black, gray and zone-tailed hawks are ready to migrate north along the Santa Cruz River, and community members are invited to stop by Ron Morriss County Park in Tubac between dawn and dusk every day in March to help count them.

Hawk Watch 2023 is presented by the Tubac Nature Center and will be led by Peter Collins, who has been counting the hawks that pass through Tubac for the past 11 years.



