Black, gray and zone-tailed hawks are ready to migrate north along the Santa Cruz River, and community members are invited to stop by Ron Morriss County Park in Tubac between dawn and dusk every day in March to help count them.
Hawk Watch 2023 is presented by the Tubac Nature Center and will be led by Peter Collins, who has been counting the hawks that pass through Tubac for the past 11 years.
“Bring water, a folding chair, binoculars and a snack, and plan to enjoy an exciting day,” the nature center said in a news release.
The month-long free event will also feature several special events at the park from March 11-15.
A special celebration of the hawk migration planned for Saturday, March 11, will include kids activities with special prizes from 9-11 a.m. At 10 a.m., a bird walk sets out along the Anza Trail, and at 11 a.m., Collins will speak about the migratory spectacle.
Virginia Vovchuk, a nature artist and plein air painter, will be on hand that day to show her work, and hand-painted birdhouses by local artists will be available in exchange for a donation.
A raffle drawing at noon includes prizes from the Tubac Golf Resort, Tumacookery and Tubac Market, and representatives the companies Swarovski, Vortex, Leica and Zeiss will display the latest in birding optics. Y
Then, from Sunday, March 12 through Wednesday, March 15, the nature center presents “Tubac Hawk Watch with Tucson Audubon,” featuring Audubon-led bird walks and shop.
On March 15, there will be a special drawing for optics donated to the Tubac Nature Center by the optic companies.